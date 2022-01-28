Menu
2012 Ford Focus

223,508 KM

Details

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverview GM

519-627-6014

SE Cruise Control | Keyless Entry | Auxiliary Audio Input

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

223,508KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8173966
  • Stock #: 21014B
  VIN: 1FAHP3F25CL208781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 223,508 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this Red 2012 Ford Focus that is just in * Power Windows * Power Mirrors * Traction Control * Cruise Control * CD Player * AM/FM Radio * Tilt/Telescopic Steering * Call to book your appointment!

 



This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

