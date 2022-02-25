Menu
2012 RAM 1500

169,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,977

+ tax & licensing
$23,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

SLT Keyless Entry | 4WD | Trailering Package | Cruise Control | CD Player

2012 RAM 1500

SLT Keyless Entry | 4WD | Trailering Package | Cruise Control | CD Player

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$23,977

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8330205
  • Stock #: U2138A
  • VIN: 1C6RD7GT2CS263756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U2138A
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used truck with great towing capacity for all of your toys this spring? Come and check out this 2012 Ram 1500 Big Horn SLT with a 5.7L V8 Hemi Engine and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission before it's gone! * Power Windows * Power Locks * Power Exterior Mirrors * Heated Exterior Mirrors * Power Seats * Running Boards * Bed Liner * Cruise Control * AM/FM Radio * Climate Control * Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column * CD Player * Keyless Entry * Trailering Package * Call to book your appointment today!!

 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

