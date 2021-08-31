2012 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,977 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8058898

8058898 Stock #: N22019B

N22019B VIN: 3C6UD5FL8CG111214

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Convenience Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.