2012 RAM 2500

165,000 KM

$39,977

+ tax & licensing
$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Laramie 4WD | Towing Package | Tonneau Cover | Keyless Entry | Leather Upholstery

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8058898
  Stock #: N22019B
  VIN: 3C6UD5FL8CG111214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 Laramie with 6.7L Cummins Diesel engine is just in! * Power Locks * Power Windows * Power Seats * Memory Seats * Navigation System * SiriusXM Radio * Heated Seats * Leather Upholstery * Keyless Entry * Turbo Charged * Rear Vision Camera * Trailering Package * Call to book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

