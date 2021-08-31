Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

113,884 KM

Details Description Features

$10,977

+ tax & licensing
$10,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

1LT 18" CHROME WHEELS | REMOTE START | BACKUP CAMERA

1LT 18" CHROME WHEELS | REMOTE START | BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$10,977

+ taxes & licensing

113,884KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7608094
  Stock #: 20335A
  VIN: 2GNALDEK3D6384518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,884 KM

Vehicle Description

CHROME & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE - 18' CHROME WHEELS, CHROME DOOR HANDLES & MIRROR CAPS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, 8-WAY POWER DRIVE SEAT, REMOTE START, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, XM SATELLITE RADIO, ONSTAR TURN-BY-TURN NAVIGATION, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, REAR VISION CAMERA, ROOF SIDE RAILS

 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

