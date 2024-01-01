Menu
<p> </p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><strong>**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge.</strong> Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. </span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at <a href=https://www.google.com/maps?cid=12506591035836657031&_ga=2.214553367.1859191745.1592227464-28463263.1591811625>854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON</a> or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p>

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

157,716 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS BACKLOT SAFETIED SPECIAL!

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS BACKLOT SAFETIED SPECIAL!

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,716KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCPKREA1DG344565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,716 KM

Vehicle Description

 



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-627-6014

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500