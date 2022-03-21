$12,995+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT TOWING PACKAGE | RUNNING BOARDS | ON STAR | WIDE LOAD MIRRORS | SPLASH GUARDS
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
$12,995
- Listing ID: 8868428
- Stock #: N22161B
- VIN: 1GC2CXCG9DZ385917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 275,216 KM
Vehicle Description
Enjoy impressive hauling and towing capabilities, the refined and quiet ride, solid build quality and responsive steering. Black rims, bed liner
Alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, keyless entry, full power accessories, floor coverings, cloth seats with a locking storage console, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-side lumbar adjustments, cruise control, OnStar, satellite radio and a CD/MP3 player.
Call and book your appointment today!
This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
