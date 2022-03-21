2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 2 7 5 , 2 1 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8868428

8868428 Stock #: N22161B

N22161B VIN: 1GC2CXCG9DZ385917

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 275,216 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4X2 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.