Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

275,216 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT TOWING PACKAGE | RUNNING BOARDS | ON STAR | WIDE LOAD MIRRORS | SPLASH GUARDS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT TOWING PACKAGE | RUNNING BOARDS | ON STAR | WIDE LOAD MIRRORS | SPLASH GUARDS

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 8868428
  2. 8868428
  3. 8868428
  4. 8868428
  5. 8868428
  6. 8868428
  7. 8868428
  8. 8868428
  9. 8868428
  10. 8868428
  11. 8868428
  12. 8868428
  13. 8868428
  14. 8868428
  15. 8868428
  16. 8868428
  17. 8868428
  18. 8868428
  19. 8868428
  20. 8868428
  21. 8868428
  22. 8868428
  23. 8868428
  24. 8868428
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

275,216KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8868428
  • Stock #: N22161B
  • VIN: 1GC2CXCG9DZ385917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 275,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our used lot is the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with a 6.0L VORTEC engine. Fully loaded with flex fuel and a towing package with wide load mirrors for all your hauling needs.

Enjoy impressive hauling and towing capabilities, the refined and quiet ride, solid build quality and responsive steering. Black rims, bed liner

Alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, keyless entry, full power accessories, floor coverings, cloth seats with a locking storage console, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-side lumbar adjustments, cruise control, OnStar, satellite radio and a CD/MP3 player.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 275,216 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trax ...
 96,694 KM
$21,477 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 155,500 KM
$14,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory