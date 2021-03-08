Menu
2013 Chrysler Town & Country

183,881 KM

Details

$9,977

+ tax & licensing
$9,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Touring Keyless Entry | Rear Climate | Power Seating

Touring Keyless Entry | Rear Climate | Power Seating

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$9,977

+ taxes & licensing

183,881KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6692378
  • Stock #: 21045A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG6DR785280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21045A
  • Mileage 183,881 KM

Vehicle Description

17" Alum Wheels * Heated Mirrors * Power Mirrors * Power Liftgate * Tinted Windows * Tilt/Telescopic Steering * Rear Climate * Rear View Camera * Third Row Seating * Power Seating * Traction Control * Keyless Entry * 3.6l Engine * FWD * Rear Climate * Cloth Seating * Seats 7 * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Automatic Headlights * USB Outlet * Antitheft System

 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

