2013 Dodge Journey

113,967 KM

Details Description Features

$11,977

$11,977

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT/Crew Bluetooth | Cruise Control | 7 Seats

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT/Crew Bluetooth | Cruise Control | 7 Seats

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,977

113,967KM
  Listing ID: 7055516
  Stock #: U1986
  VIN: 3C4PDCCG7DT500761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U1986
  • Mileage 113,967 KM

Vehicle Description

Cloth Seating * Bluetooth * Heated Seats * AM/FM Radio * MP3 Player * CD Player * XM Radio * Power Windows * Power Locks * Climate Control * Traction Control * FWD * 3.6L Engine * Steering Wheel Audio Control * Keyless Entry * 7 Seats * Rear Climate Control

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

