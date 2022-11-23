2013 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 0 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9410398

9410398 Stock #: N22188A

N22188A VIN: 1ZVBP8EM0D5214829

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # N22188A

Mileage 27,069 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.