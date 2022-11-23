$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Mustang
V6 Premium ONE OWNER | LOW KMS | NO ACCIDENTS | SOFT TOP | V6 | HEATED SEATS
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9410398
- Stock #: N22188A
- VIN: 1ZVBP8EM0D5214829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 27,069 KM
Vehicle Description
This local trade in just landed on our lot.. the 2013 Ford Mustang V6 Premium with one owner, LOW km's and no accidents reported in Red Candy Metallic. Soft Top Convertible that seats 4 people.
Enjoy heated front seats with premium cloth upholstery, 17-inch wheels, a power driver seat, Ford's Sync electronics, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, color-adjustable gauges and ambient lighting.
Colour information display between the gauges, upgraded interior trim and a premium eight-speaker Shaker sound system with satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface.
Xenon headlights, a limited-slip rear differential, keyless entry, integrated blind-spot mirrors, cruise control, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Vehicle Features
