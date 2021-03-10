Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

138,716 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

138,716KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6701903
  • Stock #: 21167A
  • VIN: 1GTR1VE05DZ396552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 138,716 KM

Vehicle Description

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
