Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size:14px>Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2014 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ in Black Granite Metallic!</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:14px>The 2014 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ, a sedan that combines sophistication with performance.Equipped with advanced technology and safety innovations, it offers a smooth and responsive ride, making every journey a pleasure. Whether cruising through city streets or tackling long highways, this vehicleensures comfort and confidence for drivers and passengers alike.</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:14px>Comes equipped with letaher upholstery, heated front seats, rear view camera with rear park assist, remote vehicle start, 2.0L turbo charged engine, bluetooth, navigation system, sunroof, keyless entry, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, XM radio, OnStar, 19 alloy wheels, cruise control and much more!</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:14px>Call and book your appointment today!</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><strong>**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge.</strong> Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. </span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at <a href=https://www.google.com/maps?cid=12506591035836657031&_ga=2.214553367.1859191745.1592227464-28463263.1591811625>854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON</a> or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p>

2014 Chevrolet Malibu

137,001 KM

Details Description Features

$15,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Malibu

2LZ HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Malibu

2LZ HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 11235479
  2. 11235479
  3. 11235479
  4. 11235479
  5. 11235479
  6. 11235479
  7. 11235479
  8. 11235479
  9. 11235479
  10. 11235479
  11. 11235479
  12. 11235479
  13. 11235479
  14. 11235479
  15. 11235479
  16. 11235479
  17. 11235479
  18. 11235479
  19. 11235479
Contact Seller

$15,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
137,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G11J5SX2EF149242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2014 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ in Black Granite Metallic!



The 2014 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ, a sedan that combines sophistication with performance.Equipped with advanced technology and safety innovations, it offers a smooth and responsive ride, making every journey a pleasure. Whether cruising through city streets or tackling long highways, this vehicleensures comfort and confidence for drivers and passengers alike.



Comes equipped with letaher upholstery, heated front seats, rear view camera with rear park assist, remote vehicle start, 2.0L turbo charged engine, bluetooth, navigation system, sunroof, keyless entry, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, XM radio, OnStar, 19 alloy wheels, cruise control and much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. 



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riverview GM

Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 262,211 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation NO ACCIDENTS | ELEVATION EDITION | TRAILERING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION SYSTEM for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation NO ACCIDENTS | ELEVATION EDITION | TRAILERING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION SYSTEM 15,737 KM $65,977 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-250 XLT 6.7L POWER STROKE DIESEL | LOW KM'S-ONE OWNER! | REAR VIEW CAMERA | TRAILERING PACKAGE for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2014 Ford F-250 XLT 6.7L POWER STROKE DIESEL | LOW KM'S-ONE OWNER! | REAR VIEW CAMERA | TRAILERING PACKAGE 96,115 KM $34,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Malibu