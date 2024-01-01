$15,977+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Malibu
2LZ HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | REAR VIEW CAMERA
2014 Chevrolet Malibu
2LZ HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
$15,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2014 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ in Black Granite Metallic!
The 2014 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ, a sedan that combines sophistication with performance.Equipped with advanced technology and safety innovations, it offers a smooth and responsive ride, making every journey a pleasure. Whether cruising through city streets or tackling long highways, this vehicleensures comfort and confidence for drivers and passengers alike.
Comes equipped with letaher upholstery, heated front seats, rear view camera with rear park assist, remote vehicle start, 2.0L turbo charged engine, bluetooth, navigation system, sunroof, keyless entry, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, XM radio, OnStar, 19 alloy wheels, cruise control and much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Riverview GM
Email Riverview GM
Riverview GM
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014