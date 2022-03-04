$40,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ ULTIMATE GFX | 3.5" LIFT | TOWING PACKAGE | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | REMOTE START | NAVIGATION
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8564285
- Stock #: U2185
- VIN: 3GCUKSECXEG441339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 57,779 KM
Vehicle Description
Enjoy features such as adjustable pedals, Bose audio and a heated leather steering wheel. Fully loaded with navigation and an eight-inch MyLink touch screen.
Power front seats with driver memory that are heated and cooled front seats. Sunroof, running boards, LED bed lighting and cargo tie-down hooks. Backup camera, projector-beam headlights, a color gauge-cluster display, leather seats, and a trailering package.
Safety features include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear-seat side airbags, and side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes services such as automatic crash notification, roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.
Chrome trim, remote starting, power folding mirrors, a power sliding rear window with defroster, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, a 110-volt power outlet, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power driver and passenger front seats, driver-seat memory settings and an 8-inch touchscreen display for the MyLink interface.
Call to book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.