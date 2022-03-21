Menu
2014 Ford F-150

176,312 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT RUNNING BOARDS | CHROME | GOOD TIRES | HARD TONNEAU COVER

2014 Ford F-150

XLT RUNNING BOARDS | CHROME | GOOD TIRES | HARD TONNEAU COVER

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

176,312KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8682599
  • Stock #: N22188A
  • VIN: 1FTFX1CTXEFA53102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 176,312 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our lot is the 2014 Ford F150 SUPERCAB XLT 3.5L EcoBoost RWD. This truck is an AS IS.

Chrome accessories, a hard tonneau cover, running boards and good tires! Power locks and windows. Enjoy steering wheel mounted controls for audio and cruise. XMradio, AM/FM radio, cloth upholstery.

Automatic headlights, foglights, rear privacy glass, chrome exterior trim, a keyless entry keypad, the Sync voice control interface and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity.

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control, front-seat side and full-length side curtain airbags.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4X2
6 Speed Automatic

