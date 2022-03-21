2014 Ford F-150

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 3 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8682599

8682599 Stock #: N22188A

N22188A VIN: 1FTFX1CTXEFA53102

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 176,312 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4X2 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.