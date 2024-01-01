$27,977+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT NAVIGATION | TRAILERING PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
$27,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 24197A
- Mileage 114,361 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived on our pre-owned lot is this 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT! Only One Owner!
The 2014 GMC Sierra SLT is a versatile and powerful full-size pickup truck, offering a blend of rugged performance and luxurious comfort. With strong towing capabilities and advanced features, it's an ideal choice for both work and everyday driving.
Some of the features include, leather upholstery, heated front seats, trailering package, navigation system, Bose speakers, bluetooth, CD player, assist steps, heated power mirros, power windows, power locks, power seats, rear view camera with rear park assist, steering wheel audio controls, remote vehicle start and much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months, 6.49% for 36-48 months, 6.99% for 60-84 months.(2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
