2014 Jeep Cherokee

$17,977 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 5 4 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10345185

10345185 Stock #: U2358B

U2358B VIN: 1C4PJMAS4EW322356

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,548 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.