2014 Jeep Cherokee

98,548 KM

Details


Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Sport LOW KM'S | CRUISE CONTROL | NO ACCIDENTS | 4X4 |

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport LOW KM'S | CRUISE CONTROL | NO ACCIDENTS | 4X4 |

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

98,548KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10345185
  • Stock #: U2358B
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAS4EW322356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,548 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh on our pre-owned lot is this 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport with LOW kms! No accidents!



The perfect combination of ruggedness and efficiency.This Jeep Cherokee is loaded with all the right features including, AM/FM radio, cloth bucket seats, power door mirrors, power locks, power windows, remote keyless entry, remote start, bluetooth, USB outlets, cruise control, alloy wheels, ABS braking system and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

