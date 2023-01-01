$17,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Sport LOW KM'S | CRUISE CONTROL | NO ACCIDENTS | 4X4 |
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
$17,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10345185
- Stock #: U2358B
- VIN: 1C4PJMAS4EW322356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,548 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh on our pre-owned lot is this 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport with LOW kms! No accidents!
The perfect combination of ruggedness and efficiency.This Jeep Cherokee is loaded with all the right features including, AM/FM radio, cloth bucket seats, power door mirrors, power locks, power windows, remote keyless entry, remote start, bluetooth, USB outlets, cruise control, alloy wheels, ABS braking system and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.