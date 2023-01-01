2015 Buick Enclave

$6,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 5 , 4 6 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10498026

10498026 Stock #: U2202A

U2202A VIN: 5GAKVBKD1FJ107603

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # U2202A

Mileage 295,462 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.