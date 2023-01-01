Menu
2015 Buick Enclave

295,462 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2015 Buick Enclave

2015 Buick Enclave

Leather LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | MOONROOF | REMOTE START

2015 Buick Enclave

Leather LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | MOONROOF | REMOTE START

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

295,462KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10498026
  • Stock #: U2202A
  • VIN: 5GAKVBKD1FJ107603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U2202A
  • Mileage 295,462 KM

Vehicle Description

 



This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”



Financing not available on “as is” units.*



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

