Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

152,514 KM

Details Description Features

$15,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT OnStar | Heated Front Seats | Pioneer Speaker System | Rear Vision Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT OnStar | Heated Front Seats | Pioneer Speaker System | Rear Vision Camera

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 7829535
  2. 7829535
  3. 7829535
  4. 7829535
  5. 7829535
  6. 7829535
  7. 7829535
  8. 7829535
  9. 7829535
  10. 7829535
  11. 7829535
  12. 7829535
  13. 7829535
  14. 7829535
  15. 7829535
  16. 7829535
  17. 7829535
  18. 7829535
Contact Seller

$15,977

+ taxes & licensing

152,514KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7829535
  • Stock #: U2058
  • VIN: 2GNFLFE31F6102289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U2058
  • Mileage 152,514 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and see this 2015 Chevrolet Equinox that is on the lot and ready to go! * 8-Way Power Driver Seat * Front Reclining Bucket Seats * Remote Keyless Entry * Power Outside Heated Mirrors * All Wheel Drive * Heated Front Seats * Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel * 17" Aluminum Wheels * SiriusXM Radio * OnStar * Tire Pressure Monitor * Remote Vehicle Start * Automatic Climate Control * Cruise Control * 6-Speed Automatic Transmission * AM/FM Stereo w/7" Colour Touch Screen * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Pioneer Speaker System * Rear Vision Camera * Roof Side Tails * OnStar 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot * Call to book your appointment today!!

 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2020 Ford F-150 Lari...
 34,841 KM
$59,977 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 85,470 KM
$23,977 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 27,460 KM
$43,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory