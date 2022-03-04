Menu
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

117,105 KM

$17,977

2LT TRUE NORTH | WIFI | LEATHER | PIONEER SPEAKERS | HEATED SEATS

2LT TRUE NORTH | WIFI | LEATHER | PIONEER SPEAKERS | HEATED SEATS

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

117,105KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: U2198A
  • VIN: 2GNFLGE39F6209063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh on the lot is a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT 2LT with a 3.6-liter V6 engine, which generates 301 horsepower and 272 pound-feet of torque. Equinox offers good ride quality, absorbing sharp bumps without disrupting passenger comfort.

This SUV has leather upholstery with heated front seats. For your convenience enjoy XM radio, remote start and keyless entry, and a navigation system. Equip with ONStar and a rear view camera. 18" Alloy wheels, roof rack cruise control and a sunroof! Power windows, seats, mirrors and liftgate.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

