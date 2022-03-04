2015 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,977 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 1 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8595101

U2198A VIN: 2GNFLGE39F6209063

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # U2198A

Mileage 117,105 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

