2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
1LT TRUE NORTH EDITION | TRAILERING PACKAGE | REAR VIEW CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10510557
- Stock #: 24005A
- VIN: 3GCUKREC8FG379787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,359 KM
Vehicle Description
Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2015 Chevrolet Silverao 1500 LT-True North Edition in Tungsten Metallic! No accidents!
This Silverado is ready to tow your boat or trailer with an equipped trailering package! Also includes, heated seats, 6” assist steps, rear view camera, rear park assist, keyless entry, remote start, steering wheel audio controls, cloth upholstery, cruise control, CD player, a touchscreen display, automatic lights, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, rear bumper corner steps, XM radio and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
