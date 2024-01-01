2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
<p>Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2015 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ!</p> <p>The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ embodies a perfect fusion of rugged capability and upscale design. With its bold exterior, powerful engine, and well-appointed interior featuring premium materials, this truck offers a commanding presence on the road. The LTZ trim adds a touch of luxury with features like leather upholstery and advanced infotainment, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a powerful and refined full-size truck.</p> <p>Equipped with leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, a touchscreen display, power sliding sunroof, rear view camera with front and rear park assist, keyless entry, remote vehicle start, steering wheel audio controls, trailering package, Bose speakers, bluetooth, XM radio, OnStar, adjustable pedals, automatic climate control and so much more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><strong>**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge.</strong> Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. </span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at <a href=https://www.google.com/maps?cid=12506591035836657031&_ga=2.214553367.1859191745.1592227464-28463263.1591811625>854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON</a> or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p>

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

221,848 KM

Details

$22,977

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

HEATED LEATHER SEATS | TRAILERING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | REAR VIEW CAMERA

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

HEATED LEATHER SEATS | TRAILERING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$22,977

+ taxes & licensing

221,848KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEC1FG493752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 23202C
  • Mileage 221,848 KM

Vehicle Description

Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2015 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ!



The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ embodies a perfect fusion of rugged capability and upscale design. With its bold exterior, powerful engine, and well-appointed interior featuring premium materials, this truck offers a commanding presence on the road. The LTZ trim adds a touch of luxury with features like leather upholstery and advanced infotainment, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a powerful and refined full-size truck.



Equipped with leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, a touchscreen display, power sliding sunroof, rear view camera with front and rear park assist, keyless entry, remote vehicle start, steering wheel audio controls, trailering package, Bose speakers, bluetooth, XM radio, OnStar, adjustable pedals, automatic climate control and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. 



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-XXXX

519-627-6014

$22,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500