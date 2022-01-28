$63,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2015 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali Power Sunroof | Heated & Cooled Seats | Front & Rear Park Assist | New Tires | New Brakes
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$63,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8239674
- Stock #: U2142
- VIN: 1GT424E87FF154261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with a 6.6L Duramax V8 Diesel Engine is just in!! This truck has a lot of room with a Crew Cab and beautiful leather upholstery * Power Windows * Power Door Locks * Remote Vehicle Start * Automatic Climate Control * Deluxe Camper Mirrors * Trailer Brake Controller * Cruise Control * High Capacity Air Cleaner * 110V AC Power Outlet * Duramax Diesel 6.6L V8 Engine * Remote Keyless Entry * Power Sliding Glass Sunroof * Intellilink w/Navigation * Heated & Cooled Front Seats * Dual 150 Amp Alternators * Allison 6-Speed Automatic Transmission * Rear-Seat Entertainment System * Front & Rear Park Assist * LED Cargo Box Lighting * Universal Home Remote * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Heated Steering Wheel * Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package * Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column * EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation * Bose Speaker System * Rear Vision Camera * Front Recovery Hooks * HD Trailering Package * Call to book your appointment today!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.