2015 GMC Sierra 3500

164,000 KM

$63,977

+ tax & licensing
$63,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali Power Sunroof | Heated & Cooled Seats | Front & Rear Park Assist | New Tires | New Brakes

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali Power Sunroof | Heated & Cooled Seats | Front & Rear Park Assist | New Tires | New Brakes

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$63,977

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8239674
  Stock #: U2142
  VIN: 1GT424E87FF154261

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with a 6.6L Duramax V8 Diesel Engine is just in!! This truck has a lot of room with a Crew Cab and beautiful leather upholstery * Power Windows * Power Door Locks * Remote Vehicle Start * Automatic Climate Control * Deluxe Camper Mirrors * Trailer Brake Controller * Cruise Control * High Capacity Air Cleaner * 110V AC Power Outlet * Duramax Diesel 6.6L V8 Engine * Remote Keyless Entry * Power Sliding Glass Sunroof * Intellilink w/Navigation * Heated & Cooled Front Seats * Dual 150 Amp Alternators * Allison 6-Speed Automatic Transmission * Rear-Seat Entertainment System * Front & Rear Park Assist * LED Cargo Box Lighting * Universal Home Remote * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Heated Steering Wheel * Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package * Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column * EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation * Bose Speaker System * Rear Vision Camera * Front Recovery Hooks * HD Trailering Package * Call to book your appointment today!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

