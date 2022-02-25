$67,977+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2015 GMC Sierra 3500
HD SLT Rough Country Lift | HD Trailering Package | Bed Liner | Sunroof | XM Radio
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$67,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8354232
- Stock #: U2173
- VIN: 1GT423E86FF188976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 94,813 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT is just in and has all the power you need and awesome features of the Sierra combined in this beauty! * Power Windows * Power Rear Sliding Window * Remote Vehicle Start * Spray-On Bed Liner * Deluxe Camper Mirrors * Trailer Brake Controller * Cruise Control * High Capacity Air Cleaner * 110V AC Power Outlet * Duramax Diesel 6.6L V8 Engine * Allison 6-Speed Automatic Transmission * Remote Keyless Entry * Rear Bumper Cornersteps * Power Sliding Glass Sunroof * Automatic Climate Control * IntelliLink w/Navigation * Heated & Cooled Front Seats * Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column * EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * Front & Rear Park Assist * OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation * LED Cargo Box Lighting * Universal Home Remote * Bose Speaker System * Rear Vision Camera * Front Recovery Hooks * Driver Alert Package * Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package * CD Player * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Heated Steering Wheel * HD Trailering Package * Call to book your appointment today!!
Vehicle Features
