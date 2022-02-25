Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

94,813 KM

Details Description Features

$67,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$67,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 3500

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLT Rough Country Lift | HD Trailering Package | Bed Liner | Sunroof | XM Radio

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLT Rough Country Lift | HD Trailering Package | Bed Liner | Sunroof | XM Radio

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 8354232
  2. 8354232
  3. 8354232
  4. 8354232
  5. 8354232
  6. 8354232
  7. 8354232
  8. 8354232
  9. 8354232
  10. 8354232
  11. 8354232
  12. 8354232
  13. 8354232
  14. 8354232
  15. 8354232
  16. 8354232
  17. 8354232
  18. 8354232
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$67,977

+ taxes & licensing

94,813KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8354232
  • Stock #: U2173
  • VIN: 1GT423E86FF188976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,813 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT is just in and has all the power you need and awesome features of the Sierra combined in this beauty! * Power Windows * Power Rear Sliding Window * Remote Vehicle Start * Spray-On Bed Liner * Deluxe Camper Mirrors * Trailer Brake Controller * Cruise Control * High Capacity Air Cleaner * 110V AC Power Outlet * Duramax Diesel 6.6L V8 Engine * Allison 6-Speed Automatic Transmission * Remote Keyless Entry * Rear Bumper Cornersteps * Power Sliding Glass Sunroof * Automatic Climate Control * IntelliLink w/Navigation * Heated & Cooled Front Seats * Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column * EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * Front & Rear Park Assist * OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation * LED Cargo Box Lighting * Universal Home Remote * Bose Speaker System * Rear Vision Camera * Front Recovery Hooks * Driver Alert Package * Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package * CD Player * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Heated Steering Wheel * HD Trailering Package * Call to book your appointment today!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2019 RAM 1500 Larami...
 85,389 KM
$58,977 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 79,963 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 SLT Ke...
 169,000 KM
$23,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory