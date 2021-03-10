Menu
2015 GMC Yukon XL

149,019 KM

2015 GMC Yukon XL

2015 GMC Yukon XL

1500 SLE Front & Rear Park Assist | Navigation | Bose Speakers

2015 GMC Yukon XL

1500 SLE Front & Rear Park Assist | Navigation | Bose Speakers

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

149,019KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6701900
  • Stock #: U1916A
  • VIN: 1GKS2GKC7FR224345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U1916A
  • Mileage 149,019 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Windows * Keyless Entry * Automatic Climate * Power Mirrors * Rear Window Defogger * 8" Color Touch Screen * Cruise Control * 5.3L DI V8 * CD Player * Leather Steering Wheel * Sirius XM * Rear View Camera * 18" Bright Alum Wheels * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * OnStar Navigation * Front & Rear Park Assist * Bose Speakers * 4G LTE Wifi

 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

