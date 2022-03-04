Menu
2015 GMC Yukon XL

107,236 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2015 GMC Yukon XL

2015 GMC Yukon XL

1500 Denali ONE OWNER | THIRD ROW SEATING | DVD PLAYER | TOWING PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS

2015 GMC Yukon XL

1500 Denali ONE OWNER | THIRD ROW SEATING | DVD PLAYER | TOWING PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,236KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8607155
  • Stock #: U2221
  • VIN: 1GKS2JKJXFR244729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U2221
  • Mileage 107,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our lot is this beautiful family vehicle, the 2015 GMC Yukon XL Denali with third row seating and a DVD player! Enjoy strong V8 power, stout towing capacity, big cargo capacity, extremely quiet highway ride and a high-quality cabin.

6.2-liter V8 engine that generates 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. 20-inch wheels, adaptive magnetic suspension, xenon headlights, an 8-inch customizable display in the gauge cluster and an upgraded 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system. For the Denali, the Touring package adds the sunroof, head-up display, the navigation system and the rear-seat entertainment system.

Locking rear differential, heated power-folding outside mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alerts, a power tilt-and-telescoping heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar), driver memory settings, leather upholstery, heated second-row seats, power-folding second- and third-row seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

