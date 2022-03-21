$12,977+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2015 Kia Optima
LX ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8947237
- Stock #: N22112A
- VIN: KNAGM4A72F5560875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,632 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our used lot is the reliable 2015 Kia Optima LX with one owner and no accidents! Handsome cabin with easy-to-use controls and comfortable front seats.
16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, full power accessories, cruise control, air-conditioning, a power height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.
2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 192 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, side airbags and side curtain airbags.
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*0.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 4.99% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
