2015 Kia Optima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,977 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 6 3 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8947237

8947237 Stock #: N22112A

N22112A VIN: KNAGM4A72F5560875

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 129,632 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.