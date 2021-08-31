Menu
2015 Lincoln MKC

114,190 KM

Details Description Features

$20,977

+ tax & licensing
$20,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2015 Lincoln MKC

2015 Lincoln MKC

Leather Upholstery | Navigation System | Heated Seats | Sunroof

2015 Lincoln MKC

Leather Upholstery | Navigation System | Heated Seats | Sunroof

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,977

+ taxes & licensing

114,190KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8020347
  • Stock #: U2075
  • VIN: 5LMCJ2A96FUJ09477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 114,190 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and have a look at this 2015 Lincoln MKC with EcoBoost 2.0L Turbocharged Engine and beautiful leather upholstery! * Power Locks * Power Windows * Power Seats * Sunroof * Navigation System * Heated Seats * Leather Upholstery * Keyless Entry * CD Player * Traction Control * AWD * Call to book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
Remote Entry
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

