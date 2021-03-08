Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

139,579 KM

Details Description Features

$23,477

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,477

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

ST Navigation | Hemi 4x4 | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

ST Navigation | Hemi 4x4 | Bluetooth

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 6692324
  2. 6692324
  3. 6692324
  4. 6692324
  5. 6692324
  6. 6692324
  7. 6692324
  8. 6692324
  9. 6692324
  10. 6692324
  11. 6692324
  12. 6692324
  13. 6692324
  14. 6692324
  15. 6692324
  16. 6692324
  17. 6692324
  18. 6692324
  19. 6692324
  20. 6692324
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,477

+ taxes & licensing

139,579KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6692324
  • Stock #: 20336B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7ST2FS721051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 20336B
  • Mileage 139,579 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION * HEMI * 4X4 * BLUETOOTH * AM/FM RADIO * TOWING PACKAGE * STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS * CRUISE CONTROL * POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS * FOLDING REAR SEAT * CLIMATE CONTROL * KEYLESS ENTRY

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 60,252 KM
$28,977 + tax & lic
2009 Chrysler 300 Li...
 123,439 KM
$8,977 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 62,086 KM
$12,477 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory