2015 RAM 2500
Laramie SUNROOF | LEATHER | TRAILERING PACKAGE | REAR VIEW CAMERA | BLUETOOTH
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10467279
- Stock #: 23083A
- VIN: 3C6UR5FL4FG659281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 111,075 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh on our lot is this 2015 RAM 2500 Laramie! 6.7L V6Cummins Turbo Diesel!
This RAM 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need! Exceptional levels of comfort, reliability and durability. Some of the features include, navigation system, leather upholstery, heated and ventilatedseats, memory seats, cruise control, heated steering wheel, rear view camera, rear park assist, keyless entry, bluetooth, automatic climate and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
