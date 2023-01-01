Menu
2016 Buick Envision

94,673 KM

Details Description Features

$24,977

+ tax & licensing
$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2016 Buick Envision

2016 Buick Envision

Premium II MOONROOF | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | REMOTE START

2016 Buick Envision

Premium II MOONROOF | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | REMOTE START

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

94,673KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10088478
  • Stock #: 23136A
  • VIN: LRBFXFSX8GD009730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23136A
  • Mileage 94,673 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh on our pre-owned lot is this 2016 Buick Envision Premium ll in Galaxy Silver Metallic! No accidents!



This loaded Buick is sure to impress with lots of luxury features and great fuel efficiency. Packed full of convenient features such as, navigation system, heated and vented front seats as well as heat for the rear seats, leather upholstery, memory seats, Bose speakers, power windows, power locks, power liftgate, keyless entry, rear view camera, rear park assist, remote start, cruise control, heads up display, surround vision and more!



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

