2016 Buick Envision

$24,977 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 6 7 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10088478

10088478 Stock #: 23136A

23136A VIN: LRBFXFSX8GD009730

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 23136A

Mileage 94,673 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.