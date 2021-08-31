2016 Buick Envision

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,977 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 3 6 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7829541

7829541 Stock #: 21173A

21173A VIN: LRBFXFSX0GD007504

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 21173A

Mileage 62,362 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD Navigation System 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.