2016 Buick Envision

62,362 KM

Details

$24,977

+ tax & licensing
$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2016 Buick Envision

2016 Buick Envision

Premium II Low KMS | Navigation System | Power Moonroof | Heated Seats | Bose Speakers | OnStar

2016 Buick Envision

Premium II Low KMS | Navigation System | Power Moonroof | Heated Seats | Bose Speakers | OnStar

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

62,362KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7829541
  Stock #: 21173A
  VIN: LRBFXFSX0GD007504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21173A
  • Mileage 62,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and check out this 2016 Buick Envision Premium with low KMS and many other great features! * Remote Vehicle Start * Intellilink w/Navigation * Heated Front Seats * Driver Confidence Package | Power Door Locks * Power Moonroof * All Wheel Drive * Heated 2nd Row Seats * 110V AC Power Outlet * Ventilated Front Seats * 6-Speed Automatic Transmission * Power Liftgate Hands Free * Intellibeam Auto High Beam Control * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * OnStar * Head-Up Display * Surround Vision * OnStar 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot * Universal Home Remote * Tire Pressure Monitor * Bose Speaker System * Heated Steering Wheel * Call to book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

