2016 Chevrolet Corvette

41,794 KM

$69,977

+ tax & licensing
$69,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray LOW KM'S | NO ACCIDENTS | BOSE | LEATHER | AUTO | REAR VIEW CAMERA | LEATHER

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray LOW KM'S | NO ACCIDENTS | BOSE | LEATHER | AUTO | REAR VIEW CAMERA | LEATHER

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,977

+ taxes & licensing

41,794KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8674514
  Stock #: U2226
  VIN: 1G1YD2D7XG5119089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U2226
  • Mileage 41,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our lot is a real head turner! The 2016 Chevrolet Stingray 2LT with no accidents! Impressive power and acceleration with high handling limits don't take heroic skill to reach.

This sports car is LOADED with heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel and a navigation system. Enjoy14-speaker Bose audio system with wireless smartphone charging. Performance data recorder (records info and video for high-performance driving). Front-view parking camera, head-up display (displays important information in your sight line on the windshield). Digital rearview mirror (allows you to see out the back even with a fully loaded cargo area). Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while reversing).

Mid-mounted 6.2-liter V8 engine (490 horsepower, 465 lb-ft of torque) matched with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

LED headlights, leather seats, keyless entry with push-button start. Digital instrument panel, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration (with wireless connectivity), rear parking sensors.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

