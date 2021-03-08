Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

62,086 KM

$12,477

+ tax & licensing
$12,477

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 1LT LOW KM | 16" WHEELS | REMOTE START

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 1LT LOW KM | 16" WHEELS | REMOTE START

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,477

+ taxes & licensing

62,086KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6692303
  Stock #: 20129A
  VIN: 1G1PE5SB3G7185246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20129A
  • Mileage 62,086 KM

Vehicle Description

7" COLOR TOUCH SCREEN - BLUETOOTH - SIRIUS XM - REAR VIEW CAMERA - USB PORT * 4G LTE *REMOTE VEHICLE START - CLIMATE CONTROL - POWER, HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS - CRUISE CONTROL - 16" STEEL WHEELS WITH PAINTED SILVER WHEEL COVERS - ONSTAR TURN-BY-TURN NAVIGATION - REAR VISION CAMERA - 6 SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

