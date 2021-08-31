Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

92,612 KM

Details Description Features

$15,477

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,477

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 2LT OnStar | Heated Front Seats | Pioneer Speaker System | Rear Vision Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 2LT OnStar | Heated Front Seats | Pioneer Speaker System | Rear Vision Camera

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 8040583
  2. 8040583
  3. 8040583
  4. 8040583
  5. 8040583
  6. 8040583
  7. 8040583
  8. 8040583
  9. 8040583
  10. 8040583
  11. 8040583
  12. 8040583
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,477

+ taxes & licensing

92,612KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8040583
  • Stock #: U2062
  • VIN: 1G1PN5SB5G7120687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U2062
  • Mileage 92,612 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and check out this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT before it's gone! * Front Heated Bucket Seats * Rear Window Defogger * Power Sliding Sunroof * 6-Way Power Driver Seat * Power Door Locks * Climate Control * Power & Heated Exterior Mirrors * 6-Speed Manual Transmission * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * OnStar Navigation * USB Port * Rear Vision Camera * OnStar 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot * SiriusXM Radio * Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Radio with CD/MP3 Playback * 7" Colour Touch Screen with Bluetooth Audio Streaming * Tire Pressure Monitor * Pioneer Premium Speaker System with Amplifier * 16" Aluminum Wheels * Call to book your appointment today!!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 92,612 KM
$15,477 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 42,862 KM
$44,977 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 88,610 KM
$41,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory