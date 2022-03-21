Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

95,083 KM

$21,977

+ tax & licensing
$21,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KM'S | LEATHER | NAV | REAR VIEW CAMERA

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KM'S | LEATHER | NAV | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$21,977

+ taxes & licensing

95,083KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8682596
  Stock #: N22085A
  VIN: 2GNFLGEK9G6299100

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # N22085A
  Mileage 95,083 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our lot is the 2016 Chev Equinox LTZ with ONE OWNER, low KM's and no accidents. Beautiful black on black appearance.

This SUV comes with two important packages: Driver Confidence Package II includes Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Park Assist, AND True North Edition includes Chevrolet MyLink with navigation, Pioneer premium 8-speaker sound system and power sunroof.

18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, unique exterior trim with chrome accents, remote start, rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, driver memory settings, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and automatic climate control.

LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, roof rack side rails and an upgraded audio system that includes Chevy's MyLink interface, Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls and smartphone integration for Internet radio apps (Pandora and Stitcher). OnStar communications (with an in-car 4G WiFi hotspot), a 7-inch touchscreen interface, a rearview camera.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

