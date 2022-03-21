$21,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LTZ ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KM'S | LEATHER | NAV | REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8682596
- Stock #: N22085A
- VIN: 2GNFLGEK9G6299100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # N22085A
- Mileage 95,083 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV comes with two important packages: Driver Confidence Package II includes Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Park Assist, AND True North Edition includes Chevrolet MyLink with navigation, Pioneer premium 8-speaker sound system and power sunroof.
18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, unique exterior trim with chrome accents, remote start, rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, driver memory settings, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and automatic climate control.
LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, roof rack side rails and an upgraded audio system that includes Chevy's MyLink interface, Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls and smartphone integration for Internet radio apps (Pandora and Stitcher). OnStar communications (with an in-car 4G WiFi hotspot), a 7-inch touchscreen interface, a rearview camera.
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.