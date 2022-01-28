Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

96,000 KM

$26,977

+ tax & licensing
$26,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Apple Car Play | New Tires | New Brakes | Cruise Control | Automatic Climate Control

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Apple Car Play | New Tires | New Brakes | Cruise Control | Automatic Climate Control

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,977

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8255499
  Stock #: U2155
  VIN: 1GCNCNEH0GZ123859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and check out this 2016 Chevrolet Silverado WT in Summit White with an 8 foot box that has just arrived!! Power Door Locks * EcoTec3 4.3L DI V6 Engine * 6-Speed Automatic Transmission * Split Front Bench Seat * Rear Bumper Cornersteps * Climate Control * MyLink 7" Colour Touch Screen * Cruise Control * Tilt Steering * HID Headlamps * Call to book your appointment today!!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Power Steering
Power Locks
Bluetooth
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

