2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

110,180 KM

$32,977

+ tax & licensing
$32,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Crew Cab | Trailering Package | Cruise Control | 4WD

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Crew Cab | Trailering Package | Cruise Control | 4WD

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,977

+ taxes & licensing

110,180KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8398128
  • Stock #: U2162
  • VIN: 3GCUKNEC5GG176088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,180 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Crew Cab is just in and is ready to go!! * Power Windows * Power Locks * Rear Bumper Cornersteps * Climate Control * Cruise Control * EcoTec3 5.3L DI V8 Engine * 6-Speed Automatic Transmission * Tilt Steering Column * AM/FM Radio w/4.2" Colour Touch Screen * Front Recovery Hooks * Trailering Package * HID Headlamps * Tire Pressure Monitor * Call to book your appointment today!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

