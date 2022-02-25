$35,977+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
1LT Low KMS | Navigation System | Remote Start | SiriusXM Satellite Radio | Trailering Package
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
- Stock #: U2161
- VIN: 3GCUKREC3GG143405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 84,717 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you looking for a lightly used truck with low kms and great features? Have a look at this 2016 Chevrolet Silverado LT Crew Cab in Tungsten Metallic!!
Power Windows, remote locking tailgate, remote keyless entry. 6" Chrome running boards, automatic climate control and power outside mirrors.
Trailer Brake Controller, heated front bucket seats, power door locks and a remote Vehicle Start. MyLink Audio w/8" colour touch screen, cruise control AND wireless charging.
True North Edition, front recovery hooks, OnStar 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot with trailering package. 110V AC Power Outlet * EcoTec3 5.3L DI V8 Engine * EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate
Rear Vision Camera complete with the Z71 Off-Road Package.
Call to book your appointment today!!
Vehicle Features
