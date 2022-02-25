Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

84,717 KM

Details

$35,977

+ tax & licensing
$35,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT Low KMS | Navigation System | Remote Start | SiriusXM Satellite Radio | Trailering Package

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT Low KMS | Navigation System | Remote Start | SiriusXM Satellite Radio | Trailering Package

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,977

+ taxes & licensing

84,717KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8445567
  Stock #: U2161
  VIN: 3GCUKREC3GG143405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U2161
  • Mileage 84,717 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you looking for a lightly used truck with low kms and great features? Have a look at this 2016 Chevrolet Silverado LT Crew Cab in Tungsten Metallic!!

Power Windows, remote locking tailgate, remote keyless entry. 6" Chrome running boards, automatic climate control and power outside mirrors.

Trailer Brake Controller, heated front bucket seats, power door locks and a remote Vehicle Start. MyLink Audio w/8" colour touch screen, cruise control AND wireless charging.

True North Edition, front recovery hooks, OnStar 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot with trailering package. 110V AC Power Outlet * EcoTec3 5.3L DI V8 Engine * EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate

Rear Vision Camera complete with the Z71 Off-Road Package.

Call to book your appointment today!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

