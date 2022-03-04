$35,000+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD WT SPRAY-ON BED LINER | NAVIGATION | 7" TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY | RUNNING BOARDS | FLEX FUEL
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,000
- Listing ID: 8640728
- Stock #: U2189
- VIN: 1GC1CUEG6GF215723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 195,403 KM
Vehicle Description
The perfect work truck with 8ft box! FLEX FUEL, cruise control. 17" Alloy Wheels with power locks, windows and seats. Comes complete with running boards and a spray on bed liner.
Amazing 7" touch screen display. Ready to go with rear view camera and towing package! Leather grey interior with seating for 6. AM/FM Radio, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth and AUX. Very clean unit ready for its next owners! Rubberized flooring.
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
