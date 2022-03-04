Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

195,403 KM

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT SPRAY-ON BED LINER | NAVIGATION | 7" TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY | RUNNING BOARDS | FLEX FUEL

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT SPRAY-ON BED LINER | NAVIGATION | 7" TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY | RUNNING BOARDS | FLEX FUEL

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

195,403KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8640728
  Stock #: U2189
  VIN: 1GC1CUEG6GF215723

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 195,403 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our used lot is the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD!

The perfect work truck with 8ft box! FLEX FUEL, cruise control. 17" Alloy Wheels with power locks, windows and seats. Comes complete with running boards and a spray on bed liner.

Amazing 7" touch screen display. Ready to go with rear view camera and towing package! Leather grey interior with seating for 6. AM/FM Radio, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth and AUX. Very clean unit ready for its next owners! Rubberized flooring.

Book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

