Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

189,063 KM

Details Description Features

$31,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT ALL-TERRAIN EDITION | TRAILERING PACKAGE | SUNROOF | OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT ALL-TERRAIN EDITION | TRAILERING PACKAGE | SUNROOF | OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 10219617
  2. 10219617
  3. 10219617
  4. 10219617
  5. 10219617
  6. 10219617
  7. 10219617
  8. 10219617
  9. 10219617
  10. 10219617
  11. 10219617
  12. 10219617
  13. 10219617
  14. 10219617
  15. 10219617
  16. 10219617
  17. 10219617
  18. 10219617
  19. 10219617
  20. 10219617
  21. 10219617
  22. 10219617
  23. 10219617
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,977

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
189,063KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10219617
  • Stock #: 23066C
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC4GG328846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 23066C
  • Mileage 189,063 KM

Vehicle Description

Recenty added to our pre-owned lot is this 2016 GMC Sierra SLT All-Terrain Edition in Onyx Black! 



If you’re looking for a truck that makes a statement and a truck that can work for you, look no further! This truck has it all. Includes, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, sunroof, rear bumper corner steps, front and rear park assist, rear view camera, keyless entry, adjustable pedals, automatic climate control, steering wheel audio controls, wireless charging, power outlets, off-road suspension and a trailering package! So much more to check out. 



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2017 Honda Accord To...
 83,478 KM
$28,977 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 131,062 KM
$20,977 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Camar...
 141,751 KM
$35,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory