2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT ALL-TERRAIN EDITION | TRAILERING PACKAGE | SUNROOF | OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10219617
- Stock #: 23066C
- VIN: 3GTU2NEC4GG328846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 189,063 KM
Vehicle Description
Recenty added to our pre-owned lot is this 2016 GMC Sierra SLT All-Terrain Edition in Onyx Black!
If you’re looking for a truck that makes a statement and a truck that can work for you, look no further! This truck has it all. Includes, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, sunroof, rear bumper corner steps, front and rear park assist, rear view camera, keyless entry, adjustable pedals, automatic climate control, steering wheel audio controls, wireless charging, power outlets, off-road suspension and a trailering package! So much more to check out.
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
