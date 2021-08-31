2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,977 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 3 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8020350

8020350 Stock #: N22016A

N22016A VIN: 3GTU2NEC1GG295157

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 155,345 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Additional Features 4x4 ON-STAR Reverse Park Assist 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.