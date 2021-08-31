Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

155,345 KM

Details Description Features

$36,977

+ tax & licensing
$36,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Remote Start | Power Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bose Speakers | Trailering Package

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Remote Start | Power Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bose Speakers | Trailering Package

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,977

+ taxes & licensing

155,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8020350
  • Stock #: N22016A
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC1GG295157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,345 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and have a look at this 2016 GMC Sierra SLT with 5.3L Engine, 4WD and a bunch of great options and features! * Power Windows * Power Sliding Rear Window * Remote Locking Tailgate * Remote Keyless Entry * Rear Bumper Cornersteps * Spray-On Bedliner * Power Folding Outside Mirrors * Power Door Locks * Remote Vehicle Start * Rear Window Defogger * Power Sliding Sunroof * Automatic Climate Control * High Capacity Air Cleaner * Heated Front Seats * 8-Speed Automatic Transmission * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate * Single-Slot CD Player * SiruisXM Satellite Radio * LED Cargo Box Lighting * Tire Pressure Monitor * Bose Speaker System * Rear Vision Camera * Trailering Package * Intellilink w/Navigation * Cruise Control * Wireless Charging * 110V AC Power Outlet * EcoTec3 5.3L DI V8 * Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column * LED Headlamps * Front & Rear * OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation * Universal Home Remote * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Heated Steering Wheel * Front Recovery Hooks * OnStar 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot * Call to book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

