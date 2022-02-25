$38,977+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT OnStar | Heated Front Seats | Bose Speaker System | Power Sunroof | Wireless Charging | Trailering P
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,977
- Listing ID: 8398125
- Stock #: U2153
- VIN: 3GTU2NEC4GG328846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 147,105 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in Onyx Black has just arrived and this truck is fully loaded!! * Power Windows * Power Sliding Rear Window * Remote Locking Tailgate * Remote Keyless Entry * Remote Vehicle Start * Power Sliding Glass Sunroof * Automatic Climate Control * Power Folding Outside Mirrors * Power Door Locks * Rear Bumper Cornersteps * Spray-On Bed Liner * High Capacity Air Cleaner * Heated Front Seats * 8-Speed Automatic Transmission * EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate * CD Player * SiriusXM Radio * LED Cargo Box Lighting * Bose Speaker System * Rear Vision Camera * Trailering Package * IntelliLink w/Navigation * Trailer Brake Controller * Cruise Control * Wireless Charging * 110V AC Power Outlet * EcoTec3 5.3 DI V8 Engine * Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column * Front * Rear Park Assist * OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation * Universal Home Remote * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Heated Steering Wheel * OnStar 4G LTE Wifi Hotspot * Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package * Call to book your appointment today!!
