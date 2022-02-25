Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

147,105 KM

$38,977

+ tax & licensing
Riverview GM

519-627-6014

SLT OnStar | Heated Front Seats | Bose Speaker System | Power Sunroof | Wireless Charging | Trailering P

SLT OnStar | Heated Front Seats | Bose Speaker System | Power Sunroof | Wireless Charging | Trailering P

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

147,105KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: U2153
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC4GG328846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 147,105 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in Onyx Black has just arrived and this truck is fully loaded!! * Power Windows * Power Sliding Rear Window * Remote Locking Tailgate * Remote Keyless Entry * Remote Vehicle Start * Power Sliding Glass Sunroof * Automatic Climate Control * Power Folding Outside Mirrors * Power Door Locks * Rear Bumper Cornersteps * Spray-On Bed Liner * High Capacity Air Cleaner * Heated Front Seats * 8-Speed Automatic Transmission * EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate * CD Player * SiriusXM Radio * LED Cargo Box Lighting * Bose Speaker System * Rear Vision Camera * Trailering Package * IntelliLink w/Navigation * Trailer Brake Controller * Cruise Control * Wireless Charging * 110V AC Power Outlet * EcoTec3 5.3 DI V8 Engine * Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column * Front * Rear Park Assist * OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation * Universal Home Remote * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Heated Steering Wheel * OnStar 4G LTE Wifi Hotspot * Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package * Call to book your appointment today!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

