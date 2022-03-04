Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

100,320 KM

$36,477

+ tax & licensing
SLE Kodiak Edition | Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package | Rear Vision Camera | OnStar

SLE Kodiak Edition | Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package | Rear Vision Camera | OnStar

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

100,320KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8509559
  • Stock #: U2177
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC6GG232470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U2177
  • Mileage 100,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you looking for a used truck that has the power to tow and ready for your next adventure? Check out this 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Kodiak Edition in Cardinal Red that has the power and awesome features you want!

* Power Windows * Remote Locking Tailgate * Remote Keyless Entry * Heated Leather Appointed Front Split Bench Seat * Remote Vehicle Start * Automatic Climate Control * Power Outside Mirrors * IntelliLink w/Navigation * 10-Way Power Driver Seat * Power Door Locks * Rear Bumper Cornersteps * Cruise Control * 110V AC Power Outlet * EcoTec3 5.3L DI V8 Engine * Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column * EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate * CD Player * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation * Universal Home Remote * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Front Recovery Hooks * Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package * 6-Speed Automatic Transmission * Kodiak Edition * LED Cargo Box Lighting * Rear Vision Camera * OnStar 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot * Trailering Package *

Call to book your appointment today!!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

