2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Kodiak Edition | Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package | Rear Vision Camera | OnStar
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8509559
- Stock #: U2177
- VIN: 3GTU2MEC6GG232470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # U2177
- Mileage 100,320 KM
Vehicle Description
* Power Windows * Remote Locking Tailgate * Remote Keyless Entry * Heated Leather Appointed Front Split Bench Seat * Remote Vehicle Start * Automatic Climate Control * Power Outside Mirrors * IntelliLink w/Navigation * 10-Way Power Driver Seat * Power Door Locks * Rear Bumper Cornersteps * Cruise Control * 110V AC Power Outlet * EcoTec3 5.3L DI V8 Engine * Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column * EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate * CD Player * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation * Universal Home Remote * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Front Recovery Hooks * Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package * 6-Speed Automatic Transmission * Kodiak Edition * LED Cargo Box Lighting * Rear Vision Camera * OnStar 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot * Trailering Package *
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
