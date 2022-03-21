$19,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2016 GMC Terrain
SLE-2 LOW KMS | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | PIONEER SOUND | ROOF RACK
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8910340
- Stock #: U2232A
- VIN: 2GKALNEK8G6287760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,231 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV is loaded with remote start, keyless entry, HEATED front bucket seats that are extremely comfortable. OnStar, WIFI hotspot, automatic climate, cruise control (mounted on the steering wheel) and 7" touch screen display.
Rear view camera with rear park assist, 8 way power drivers seat, power windows, locks and doors. Enjoy a roof rack for anything you don't have room for in the spacious trunk.
LED daytime running lights, automatic climate control, a Pioneer eight-speaker audio system and GM's IntelliLink system, which includes Bluetooth audio, voice command functionality and compatibility with Pandora and Stitcher smartphone apps.
Call and book your appointment today!
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
