2016 GMC Terrain

45,231 KM

Details Description Features

$19,977

+ tax & licensing
$19,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2016 GMC Terrain

2016 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 LOW KMS | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | PIONEER SOUND | ROOF RACK

2016 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 LOW KMS | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | PIONEER SOUND | ROOF RACK

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,977

+ taxes & licensing

45,231KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8910340
  Stock #: U2232A
  VIN: 2GKALNEK8G6287760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our used lot is this gorgeous 2016 GMC Terrain SLT1 or SLE2 with a clean CarFax - one owner, LOW km's and no accidents!



This SUV is loaded with remote start, keyless entry, HEATED front bucket seats that are extremely comfortable. OnStar, WIFI hotspot, automatic climate, cruise control (mounted on the steering wheel) and 7" touch screen display.



Rear view camera with rear park assist, 8 way power drivers seat, power windows, locks and doors. Enjoy a roof rack for anything you don't have room for in the spacious trunk.



LED daytime running lights, automatic climate control, a Pioneer eight-speaker audio system and GM's IntelliLink system, which includes Bluetooth audio, voice command functionality and compatibility with Pandora and Stitcher smartphone apps.



Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 4.99% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Roof Rails
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bluetooth
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

