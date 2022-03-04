2016 GMC Yukon

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,977 + taxes & licensing 2 0 5 , 4 7 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8595095

8595095 Stock #: N22044B

N22044B VIN: 1GKS2AKC5GR122962

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # N22044B

Mileage 205,479 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.