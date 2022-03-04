Menu
2016 GMC Yukon

205,479 KM

Details Description Features

$29,977

+ tax & licensing
$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2016 GMC Yukon

2016 GMC Yukon

SLE SEATS 9 | TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY | PARK ASSIST | REAR VIEW CAMERA | BOSE

2016 GMC Yukon

SLE SEATS 9 | TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY | PARK ASSIST | REAR VIEW CAMERA | BOSE

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

205,479KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8595095
  • Stock #: N22044B
  • VIN: 1GKS2AKC5GR122962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # N22044B
  • Mileage 205,479 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our lot is the 2016 GMC Yukon SLE with a 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. This vehicle comes with keyless entry and remote start. A large 8" touch screen display with a rear view camera to make parking a breeze! Power windows, locks and seats. Enjoy XM Radio, WIFI, USB outlets and OnStar.

Bose sound, beautiful leather upholstery and a navigation system. Also come with a towing package.

All the safety features including Collision Warning System, Emergency & Security Services, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Lane Departure Warning System.

Call to book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

