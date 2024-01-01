$14,977+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
North MOONROOF | TRAILERING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,516 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh on our pre-owned lot is this 2016 Jeep Cherokee North Edition! No Accidents!
The 2016 Jeep Cherokee North is a compact SUV, combines rugged off-road capability with everyday practicality. With distinctive styling and a well-equipped interior, it's a reliable choice for those seeking versatility in both urban and outdoor settings.
Some of the features include, power moonroof, cloth upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, a touchscreen display, trailering package, keyless entry, bluetooth, roof rails, automatic lights, cruise control, navigation system and much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
