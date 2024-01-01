Menu
<p>Fresh on our pre-owned lot is this 2016 Jeep Cherokee North Edition! No Accidents!</p> <p>The 2016 Jeep Cherokee North is a compact SUV, combines rugged off-road capability with everyday practicality. With distinctive styling and a well-equipped interior, its a reliable choice for those seeking versatility in both urban and outdoor settings.</p> <p>Some of the features include, power moonroof, cloth upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, a touchscreen display, trailering package, keyless entry, bluetooth, roof rails, automatic lights, cruise control, navigation system and much more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><strong>**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge.</strong> Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. </span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at <a href=https://www.google.com/maps?cid=12506591035836657031&_ga=2.214553367.1859191745.1592227464-28463263.1591811625>854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON</a> or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p>

2016 Jeep Cherokee

191,516 KM

$14,977

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee

North MOONROOF | TRAILERING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North MOONROOF | TRAILERING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$14,977

+ taxes & licensing

191,516KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCS4GW129057

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,516 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-XXXX

519-627-6014

$14,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2016 Jeep Cherokee