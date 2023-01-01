Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

141,735 KM

Details Description Features

$29,977

+ tax & licensing
$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara NAVIGATION | SAHARA | 4X4 | 3.6L V6

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara NAVIGATION | SAHARA | 4X4 | 3.6L V6

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

141,735KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9581695
  • Stock #: U2005B
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG2GL158511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Newly added toour used lot is this 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara in Bright White! With a 3.6L V6 Engine and 4x4, youll be ready for your next off-road adventure!



Comes with a Solid Hard Top that provides great protection from all of the elements and helps with better interior temperature control.



Enjoy Power Windows, Mirrors and Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bluetooth, CD Player, Navigation System, XM Radio, Keyless Entry and so more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

