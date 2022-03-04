$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Lexus RC F
RED LEATHER | RWD | COUPE | LOW KMS | V8
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
- Listing ID: 8631518
- Stock #: U2178A
- VIN: JTHHP5BC0G5005178
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 60,169 KM
This car is definitely a head turner with aggressive styling, 19-inch wheels and quad exhaust tips. Naturally aspirated 467-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 and upsized Brembo brake hardware.
Lexus RC F's standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is Lexus Enform Safety Connect, an onboard emergency telematics system that incorporates collision notification, a stolen vehicle locator and roadside assistance.
The 2016 Lexus RC F is a compact, rear-wheel-drive, four-passenger high-performance sport coupe.
Standard equipment for the 2016 RC F includes LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, auto-dimming mirror, a rearview camera, a 10-way power driver seat, an eight-way power passenger seat, driver memory settings, heated front seats and simulated leather upholstery.
Standard electronics features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch display, a configurable multi-instrument display, voice commands and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB interface.
Also standard is Lexus Enform Remote and Lexus Enform Service Connect, which allows one, via smartphone, to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start and stop the car, turn the climate control on or off, find the vehicle and obtain vehicle status reports and receive maintenance alerts via email and push notifications.
