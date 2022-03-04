Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Lexus RC F

60,169 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2016 Lexus RC F

2016 Lexus RC F

RED LEATHER | RWD | COUPE | LOW KMS | V8

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus RC F

RED LEATHER | RWD | COUPE | LOW KMS | V8

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 8631518
  2. 8631518
  3. 8631518
  4. 8631518
  5. 8631518
  6. 8631518
  7. 8631518
  8. 8631518
  9. 8631518
  10. 8631518
  11. 8631518
  12. 8631518
  13. 8631518
  14. 8631518
  15. 8631518
  16. 8631518
  17. 8631518
  18. 8631518
  19. 8631518
  20. 8631518
  21. 8631518
  22. 8631518
  23. 8631518
  24. 8631518
  25. 8631518
  26. 8631518
  27. 8631518
  28. 8631518
  29. 8631518
  30. 8631518
  31. 8631518
  32. 8631518
  33. 8631518
  34. 8631518
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,169KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8631518
  • Stock #: U2178A
  • VIN: JTHHP5BC0G5005178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,169 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our lot is the 2016 Lexus RC F with LOW Km's! Powerful and refined V8, impeccable interior craftsmanship and materials and confident handling.

This car is definitely a head turner with aggressive styling, 19-inch wheels and quad exhaust tips. Naturally aspirated 467-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 and upsized Brembo brake hardware.

Lexus RC F's standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is Lexus Enform Safety Connect, an onboard emergency telematics system that incorporates collision notification, a stolen vehicle locator and roadside assistance.

The 2016 Lexus RC F is a compact, rear-wheel-drive, four-passenger high-performance sport coupe.

Standard equipment for the 2016 RC F includes LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, auto-dimming mirror, a rearview camera, a 10-way power driver seat, an eight-way power passenger seat, driver memory settings, heated front seats and simulated leather upholstery.

Standard electronics features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch display, a configurable multi-instrument display, voice commands and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB interface.

Also standard is Lexus Enform Remote and Lexus Enform Service Connect, which allows one, via smartphone, to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start and stop the car, turn the climate control on or off, find the vehicle and obtain vehicle status reports and receive maintenance alerts via email and push notifications.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2016 Lexus RC F RED ...
 60,169 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Kia Optima NEW ...
 129,637 KM
$16,977 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 2500...
 91,065 KM
$70,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory