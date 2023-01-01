Menu
<span style=font-size:14px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  </span></span>

<span style=font-size:14px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards. </span></span>

<span style=font-size:14px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at <a href=https://www.google.com/maps?cid=12506591035836657031&_ga=2.214553367.1859191745.1592227464-28463263.1591811625>854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON</a> or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span>

<em><span style=font-size:11px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif> delivery pending location. </span></span></em>

2016 Mazda CX-5

178,558 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5

GT

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

178,558KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE4DY7G0881542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24150A
  • Mileage 178,558 KM

Vehicle Description

 



Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2016 Mazda CX-5