2017 Buick Enclave

82,516 KM

$28,977

+ tax & licensing
$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2017 Buick Enclave

2017 Buick Enclave

Leather Keyless Entry | Heated Steering Wheel | Bose Speakers

2017 Buick Enclave

Leather Keyless Entry | Heated Steering Wheel | Bose Speakers

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

82,516KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7607056
  Stock #: U2036
  VIN: 5GAKVBKD9HJ281972

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Silver
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U2036
  Mileage 82,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Bose Speakers * Heated Steering Wheel * Rear Park Assist * Rear View Camera * Side Blind Zone * 19" Wheels * AM/FM Radio * Navigation System * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Climate Control * 3.6L Engine * Heated Seats * Power Liftgate * Remote Start * Keyless Entry * 2ND Row Seating * Sirius XM Radio * OnStar

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

