$19,977+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Encore
Premium HEATED LEATHER SEATS | 1.4L TURBO | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour sand
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 109,634 KM
Vehicle Description
Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2017 Buick Encore Premium in White Front Tricoat!
The 2017 Buick Encore Premium is a compact luxury crossover that blends upscale design with nimble versatility. Its refined interior, stylish features, and advanced technology make it an ideal choice for those seeking a sophisticated yet compact driving experience.
Some of the features include, leather upholstery, heated seats, heated steering wheel, 1.4L turbo-charged engine, navigation system, front bucket seats, power sunroof, remote vehicle start, front and rear park assist, rear view camera, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, rear cross traffic alert, XM radio, Bose speakers and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
